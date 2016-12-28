Survey Reveals Most, Least Desirable Celebrity Neighbors

The family next door can make or break your neighborhood, and thanks to a recent survey, we now know who Americans want to live next to most – and least.

Real estate site Zillow released its annual “Celebrity Neighbor Survey” Wednesday, which found that the top choice for famous neighbor is the Obama family, who earned 14 percent of votes in the survey. Coming in at a close second was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 13 percent of votes, while Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s show “Fixer Upper” came in third with 8 percent.

“There was a lot of excitement around the fact that the Obamas chose to stay in D.C. after living in the White House — a first for a former president since Woodrow Wilson,” said Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow chief marketing officer. “Maybe it’s the additional neighborhood security, or the possibility of running into other influential and famous people, but it’s clear people are intrigued by the idea of living next to the former first family.”

As for the least desired neighbor? You won’t belieb it.

Justin Bieber took claims the thrown as the least desirable neighbor, according to the survey, with one in three respondents finding the Canadian pop sensation the least desirable neighbor.

“Justin Bieber continues to stir up trouble everywhere he goes, and would likely be an unpredictable neighbor,” said Wacksman.

Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna came in second place with 23 percent of the votes, beating out Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift and Tom Brady.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said they didn't want to live next to any of the celebrities listed.