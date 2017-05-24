CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 23: Celebrity chef Stephanie Izard throws a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sometimes a fan wants more than just a hot dog or a beer at a baseball game, and the Chicago Cubs are acknowledging that need to feed as they welcome some of the top chefs in the city to Wrigley Field.

On Wednesday, the Cubs announced what they’re calling a rotating “Chef Series,” where five of the best chefs in the Windy City will bring their spin to ballpark food to the Friendly Confines.

The list of participating chefs is a foodie’s delight, with Iron Chef and Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard and James Beard Outstanding Restaurant recipient Rick Bayless headlining the list. Yusho owner Matthias Merges, Pork & Mindy’s executive chef and Food Network host Jeff Mauro, and award-winning chef Graham Elliot will all serve their wares at Wrigley’s Sheffield Counter this summer.

Izard will be the first chef to bring her food to the ballpark, and the Chef Series will make its debut on June 2 when the Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a four-game series.

“We’ve emphasized cultivating Wrigley Field’s food culture this season, and want fans to leave a game feeling like they’ve truly experienced a taste of Chicago, David Burns, executive chef for Levy at Wrigley Field, said in a statement. “The Chef Series brings diverse perspectives on ballpark fare from some of the city’s favorite chefs.”

Izard will serve goat-themed fare when her turn in the lineup comes up, while Bayless will serve up Mexican flavors in early August. Classic American and barbeque flavors will also be on the menu all summer long.