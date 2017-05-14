A woman was shot while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90 near Fullerton Ave., Illinois State Police said in a release.

A woman was driving northbound when a black BMW sedan opened fire on the passenger side of her vehicle, officials said. She was shot in the leg, according to police, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details on her age and condition were not immediately available.

All outbound lanes of the Kennedy were closed between Fullerton and Armitage for about three hours after the shooting, reopening around 6:45 a.m.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, authorities said, and no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.