A woman was shot after answering the door at her home on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday, according to police.

Around 12:40 a.m., the 29-year-old woman heard a knock at the rear porch of her home in the 4600 block of N. Monticello Ave. in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

When she answered the door, officials said a man opened fire, striking her in the abdomen.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police, who continue to investigate.

The shooting was one of six violent incidents across the city since Friday afternoon, leaving one person dead and six others wounded.