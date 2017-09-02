Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted in Lawndale Neighborhood - NBC Chicago
Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted in Lawndale Neighborhood

By James Neveau

    A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted on Saturday morning in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

    The woman was walking down a street in the 1500 block of S. Drake St. at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday morning when a man walked up to her and began talking to her.

    According to police, the man then grabbed the woman and pulled her into an apartment, where he battered her and sexually assaulted her. He then stole items from her and fled the scene, according to a community alert issued by police.

    The man is described as an African-American male in his early to mid 30’s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8. He has short black hair and has a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his back, according to a description provided by police.

    Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 911 or the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380. 

