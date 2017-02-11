Authorities have identified the woman fatally shot by Chicago police on the city's North Side Friday night after officers said she threatened them with a knife. NBC 5's Ash-har Quraishi reports.

Michelle Robey, 55, of Chicago, was shot and killed in the 3900 block of N. Western Ave. in the city's North Center neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a 911 call from a CVS pharmacy near the intersection of Western Ave and Irving Park Rd, according to police.

When they arrived on the scene, employees told the officers that a woman who was "disorderly and combative" while brandishing a knife had left the store.

The officers found the woman at the bus stop outside, according to police, who said she advanced toward the officers, still armed with the knife.

Police attempted to get her to drop the knife, authorities said, using a Taser twice to seemingly no effect.

She then threatened the officers and lunged toward them, at which point police said the officers opened fire, striking her in the upper body. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, officials said, where she was pronounced dead.

Robey, of the 5600 block of N Spaulding Ave. in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Darryl Dixon said he witnessed the shooting and said, despite the Taser wires hanging from her body, the woman refused to drop her weapon.

"I heard her say 'I got a knife, I will cut you, I will cut you, stand back, I will cut either one of you!'" Dixon recalled.

No officers were injured, according to police, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The Independent Police Review Authority continues to investigate the specifics of the incident, including the use of force. The officers involved will be placed on 30-day administrative leave as is standard procedure with all police-involved shootings.