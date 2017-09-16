Woman Charged With Murder in Death of 3-Year-Old Son

A 22-year-old suburban woman was charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son, according to police.

Joy Ramos, of 930 Perrie Dr. in Elk Grove Village, was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery to a child, Elk Grove Village Police said in a statement.

Authorities said Ramos brought her 3-year-old son Steven Figueroa to Alexian Brothers Medical Center Wednesday morning, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m.

An autopsy found that he died of blunt abdominal trauma due to assault, ruling his death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against Ramos, a department spokeswoman said Thursday.

Ramos was charged Friday and expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

