A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the Lake View neighborhood on Chicago's North Side early Tuesday, according to police.

Around 12 a.m., the 25-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 1200 block of W. Barry Ave. when a man approached her and displayed a handgun, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The man then demanded the victim give him all her money, authorities said. She complied, at which point he then forced her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The offender fled on foot, according to police, who continue to investigate.

The attack left several Lake View residents on edge, including a woman whose boyfriend sent her a message warning about the attack.

"When he sent that to me my stomach dropped, very scary," Nikoleca Mutofova said. "I cannot even imagine what the girl is going through right now."

"It's always been a place you could go out at midnight and walk around," said Linda Sullivan, whose son and daughter-in-law live on the block where the assault occurred.

"Most of the time, there are so many eyes on the street, but an incident like that makes people scared to come out, so it's less safe for the people who are out," she added.

"I would never think that this would happen to me, but the fact that I'm hearing about this in a neighborhood I'm about to move to... you can never be too safe," said Natalie Neiman, who's moving into an apartment on that same block.

"If I do come home late at night I need to have a plan in mind," she added. "I can't think I can just park on the street at 11:30 at night and walk into my apartment. I need to have a plan B."

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 744-8261.