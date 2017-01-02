Blackhawks Set to Square Off vs. Blues in Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks will already have their hands full with the St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon, but Mother Nature could be an equally formidable opponent as the 2017 Winter Classic takes place at Busch Stadium.

The weather forecast for the day is calling for plenty of fog and a strong possibility of rain, but the NHL has decided to go ahead with the game, which is scheduled to start at noon. If two periods of play cannot be completed, the game will be moved to Tuesday, according to a memo the NHL sent out detailing their procedures for the day.

If there is inclement weather after two periods are completed and the game is tied, then a shootout will be held to determine the winner. If conditions are unplayable for that shootout to take place at Busch Stadium, then it would take place before the Blackhawks’ game against the Blues on Feb. 26 at the United Center.

If the game gets washed out both Monday and Tuesday by rain, then the two teams would play a game at Scottrade Center at a later date, according to the NHL.

With all of those weather-related eventualities covered, the game itself promises to be an interesting one. The Blackhawks, losers of four of their last five games, have not fared well in outdoor settings during their history, losing three of the four games they’ve played in such contests. Their lone win came in inclement weather conditions back in 2014, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins at a snowy and windy Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 0-2 in Winter Classics, losing to the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field in 2009 and falling to the Washington Capitals at Nationals Park in 2015.

To make matters worse, the Blackhawks will be without two of their key forwards, as ace penalty killer Marcus Kruger is now on injured reserve and Marian Hossa is still out of the lineup. Their absences mean that players like Tanner Kero and Andrew Desjardins will be looked to as replacements, and that could be an issue against an aggressive Blues squad.

The real key for the Blackhawks will be to get their top two scoring lines going again. Vincent Hinostroza and Ryan Hartman have done an excellent job on the first line with Jonathan Toews, and the youngsters will need to be at their best on Monday afternoon.

That also goes for the second line of Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane, and Artem Anisimov. That group has had plenty of success this season, but with likely sloppy conditions being the rule of the day in St. Louis, they’ll have to prove that they can be effective even when the ice isn’t in pristine shape.

Puck drop is scheduled for noon, and you can catch the game on NBC 5 Chicago.