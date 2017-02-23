Winning $435M Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana

The dream of winning millions has come true for at least one lucky Powerball player in Indiana. NBC 5's Michelle Relerford reports from Munster.

Someone in Indiana will wake up $435 million richer Thursday.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed that a single winning ticket in Wednesday night's drawing was sold in the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette is about an hour northwest of Indianapolis. Specifics on the exact store where the winning ticket was purchased are expected to follow.

It was announced during Wednesday night’s drawing that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million. It was the first time the jackpot climbed above $400 million in nearly three months.

According to Powerball’s website, the lucky Indiana ticket was the only winning ticket sold for the top prize.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.

Other smaller wins include a $2 million winning ticket sold in New Jersey. There were also four Match 5 winners for $1 million sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas, lottery officials said.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot rolls back to $40 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.