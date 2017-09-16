Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been suspended two games by Major League Baseball for his actions during Friday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Contreras will appeal the suspension and will play until the appeal is heard, the Cubs announced.

Contreras and pitcher John Lackey were both ejected from Friday’s game after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Jordan Baker. Baker called a pitch from Lackey a ball, and on the very next pitch Carlos Martinez singled to center field, driving in the go-ahead run.

Lackey began screaming at the umpire and was ejected from the game. Contreras also got into it with Baker, at one point slamming his mask into the ground. The mask bounced up and grazed Baker’s leg, and MLB decided the actions warranted a suspension.

Lackey was fined for his role in the incident, and Contreras was remorseful when he spoke about it after the contest.

“I apologize to everyone, to the fans, to MLB, to the umpire,” he said. “I’m sure if I see Jordan (Baker) tomorrow I will apologize to him.”