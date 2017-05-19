Willson Contreras Has Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Chicago Baseball

Chicago Baseball

Willson Contreras Has Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Willson Contreras

    The Chicago Cubs had to deal with cold temperatures and a lengthy rain delay during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but Willson Contreras took the delay as a chance to make a young fan's experience at the ballpark unforgettable. 

    During the delay, Contreras came out of the dugout as the grounds crew was preparing the field for play, and instead of warming up with one of his teammates, he instead called upon a young fan to play some catch with him instead: 

    Fans getting to play catch with ballplayers doesn't happen all that often, but Contreras made sure to interact with the hearty few that stayed at the ballpark throughout the nearly two-hour delay. 

    Unfortunately for Contreras and the Cubs, the Brewers were not moved to be hospitable to the north siders, as they won the game and snapped the Cubs' winning streak at three games. 

    Published 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices