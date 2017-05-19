The Chicago Cubs had to deal with cold temperatures and a lengthy rain delay during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but Willson Contreras took the delay as a chance to make a young fan's experience at the ballpark unforgettable.

During the delay, Contreras came out of the dugout as the grounds crew was preparing the field for play, and instead of warming up with one of his teammates, he instead called upon a young fan to play some catch with him instead:

Fans getting to play catch with ballplayers doesn't happen all that often, but Contreras made sure to interact with the hearty few that stayed at the ballpark throughout the nearly two-hour delay.

Unfortunately for Contreras and the Cubs, the Brewers were not moved to be hospitable to the north siders, as they won the game and snapped the Cubs' winning streak at three games.