The Chicago White Sox have plenty of question marks on their roster as they enter the 2017 season, and they added another one to the list on Tuesday as they traded outfielder Peter Bourjos to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, the White Sox will either receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The White Sox also made a pair of roster moves as they continue to cut down their big league roster, as they assigned pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke to their minor-league camp.

Bourjos, who signed with the White Sox as a minor league free agent, had a solid spring for the team, with a .313 batting average with seven extra base hits. A Park Ridge native, Bourjos spent the first four seasons of his career with the Angels before making stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia over the last three seasons.

The trade is a bit surprising for the White Sox considering Charlie Tilson, that their primary center field option will not be available until late May or early June. Acquired by the White Sox last season, the Wilmette native is dealing with a stress reaction in his foot, and the setback likely cost him the lead-off spot and the center field job to begin the season.

Now, with Tilson out and Bourjos heading to Tampa Bay, the White Sox will likely turn to either Jacob May, who is hitting .339 in spring training action this year, or Leury Garcia, who has made some solid plays in center field and has some Major League experience under his belt.