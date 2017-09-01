White Sox Trade Miguel Gonzalez to Rangers

The Chicago White Sox have made plenty of moves this season, but they got one more in under the wire Thursday as they traded pitcher Miguel Gonzalez to the Texas Rangers.

Gonzalez, who represented Mexico in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, has spent the last two seasons with the White Sox, posting a 12-18 record with a 4.02 ERA in 45 starts.

In exchange, the White Sox acquired infielder Edward Ti’Quan Forbes from the Rangers. In 131 games at Single-A Down East and Hickory, Forbes racked up 11 home runs and drove in 45 RBI, and the Sox are hopeful that the versatile infielder can find a permanent home on the diamond as he progresses through their system.

As for Gonzalez, the Rangers are hoping not only for a last-minute boost to their flagging playoff chances, as they currently sit four games out of the second wild card spot in the American League, but also for a consistent pitcher they can plug into their rotation every fifth day.

Gonzalez’s numbers aren’t spectacular, but they are consistent, and the Rangers will hope that he can keep up those performances in their rotation.