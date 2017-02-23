Starting pitcher Mark Buehrle #56 of the Chicago White Sox shares a laugh with first baseman Adam Dunn during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field on September 27, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

One of the key members of the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox will be honored at Guaranteed Rate Field this summer as his number will be retired on June 24.

That player is pitcher Mark Buehrle, whose number 56 jersey will be retired before Chicago’s game against the Oakland A’s. The White Sox made that honor official on Thursday in a press release, saying that Buehrle holds a special place in the history of the team.

“Mark Buehrle is one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history,” White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “It is our honor to retire his number 56 and to welcome him into the legendary class of all-time White Sox greats.”

Buehrle spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the White Sox, and he put up some great numbers during his time on the South Side. He won 161 games while wearing a White Sox uniform, making four All-Star games and leading the team to three different playoff appearances.

He was also a member of the team’s last World Series winner, helping lead the team past the Houston Astros in the 2005 Fall Classic as he posted a 2-0 record in three starts during that postseason run.

In total, the White Sox have retired 10 numbers, with the most recent being Paul Konerko’s number 14 in a ceremony during the 2015 season. Other legends like Frank Thomas, Carlton Fisk, and Minnie Minoso all have their numbers retired, and Buehrle will join them after his ceremony this summer.

Tickets for White Sox games will go on sale in early March, but fans can purchase tickets to the Buehrle game as part of the team’s Pick 7 and Pick 14 packages now.