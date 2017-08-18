The Chicago White Sox will call up another one of their top prospects next week, as pitcher Lucas Giolito will make his team debut next week.

Giolito will be added to the team’s roster on Monday as their 26th man for a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team announced Friday. He will make one of the starts against the Twins that day, although the team hasn’t announced who will start the other game.

Giolito, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a trade that sent Adam Eaton to the East Coast, has a 6-10 record with a 4.48 ERA in 24 starts with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season.

He has made four starts in the big leagues, posting an 0-1 record and a 6.75 ERA in six appearances for the Nationals last season.

Since the White Sox are allowed to add a player for the doubleheader, there won’t need to be a corresponding roster move to clear room for Giolito.