White Sox Single-Game Ticket Sales Go On Sale Today

The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Single-game tickets for the Chicago White Sox 2017 season go on sale Friday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., individual game tickets will be available to the general public. Fans can purchase tickets online at whitesox.com, at the Guaranteed Rate Field Box Office or by calling (866) SOX-GAME.

For those who follow the team on social media, tickets were released even earlier:

The home schedule, which includes tilts against traditional rivals like the Cleveland Indians and NL West interleague opponents like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, begins with the home opener on April 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

The White Sox, who hired Rick Renteria as their new manager and traded away some marquee names like Chris Sale and Adam Eaton this offseason, will slowly work some of their incredible young prospects into the mix, so fans will likely target games later in the season.

Players like Yoan Moncada, Reynaldo Lopez, and Lucas Giolito, considered among the best prospects in the game, will likely start the season in the minors, but they could ascend quickly as the White Sox look to get the rebuilding process started.

Of course, fans could be excused if they just want to buy tickets to see some of the marquee opponents on the team’s schedule this year. The Dodgers will come to down July 18 and 19 for a quick two-game series, and the very next week the World Series champion Chicago Cubs will visit Guaranteed Rate field on July 26 and 27.

The American League champion Indians will make three trips to the ballpark this season, including one beginning on Sept. 4 that runs for four games. That series will be followed by a three-game set against the Giants, giving fans a tremendous seven-game homestand against quality teams.