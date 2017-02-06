White Sox Set Date for Start of Single-Game Ticket Sales

Tickets are checked prior to the White Sox facing the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre April 12, 2010 in Toronto, Ontario

The new-look Chicago White Sox are going to be undergoing some serious changes this summer on the South Side, and fans now know when they’ll be able to buy their tickets to see the squad’s newest stars in action.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that single-game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, Mar. 3. The home schedule, which includes tilts against traditional rivals like the Cleveland Indians and NL West interleague opponents like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, begins with the home opener on April 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

The White Sox, who hired Rick Renteria as their new manager and traded away some marquee names like Chris Sale and Adam Eaton this offseason, will slowly work some of their incredible young prospects into the mix, so fans will likely target games later in the season. Players like Yoan Moncada, Reynaldo Lopez, and Lucas Giolito, considered among the best prospects in the game, will likely start the season in the minors, but they could ascend quickly as the White Sox look to get the rebuilding process started.

Of course, fans could be excused if they just want to buy tickets to see some of the marquee opponents on the team’s schedule this year. The Dodgers will come to down July 18 and 19 for a quick two-game series, and the very next week the World Series champion Chicago Cubs will visit Guaranteed Rate field on July 26 and 27.

The American League champion Indians will make three trips to the ballpark this season, including one beginning on Sept. 4 that runs for four games. That series will be followed by a three-game set against the Giants, giving fans a tremendous seven-game homestand against quality teams.

Tickets can be purchased via the White Sox website or at the ballpark box office beginning at 10 a.m. on March 3.