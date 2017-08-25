White Sox Place Yoan Moncada on Disabled List - NBC Chicago
White Sox Place Yoan Moncada on Disabled List

By James Neveau

    Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada has been placed on the disabled list after suffering a bone contusion in his right shin.

    Moncada, the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball, has missed time recently because of the injury, and the Sox will look to give him some time off to deal with it.

    In 101 at-bats this season, Moncada has three home runs and 11 RBI, and he’s batting .188 with a .328 on-base percentage since being called up to the big leagues in mid-July.

    Meanwhile, the White Sox reinstated Matt Davidson from the 10-day disabled list to take Moncada’s spot on the roster. The third baseman has been out of action since early August when he was struck in the wrist by a pitch. Before that he was batting .238 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI in 88 games.

    The White Sox will begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. 

