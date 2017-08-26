White Sox Place Nicky Delmonico on Disabled List

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 24: Nicky Delmonico #30 of the Chicago White Sox dives in to score a run in the 6th inning past Chris Gimenez #38 of the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have lost another one of their talented youngsters to injury, as Nicky Delmonico has been placed on the disabled list.

Delmonico is batting .307 with six home runs and 12 RBI in 22 games this season, but he will miss at least ten days with a sprained right wrist, the team announced Saturday.

The rookie’s red hot start has been a bright spot for a Sox team that has been winning more games as of late. According to the White Sox, Delmonico is the first player in White Sox history to hit six home runs in his first 19 career games with the team.

Delmonico will be replaced on the active roster by catcher Rob Brantly, whose contract was purchased from Charlotte on Saturday. Brantly is batting .290 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the White Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Delmonico’s injury comes just one day after infielder Yoan Moncada was placed on the disabled list with a shin injury.

The White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers Saturday night in the second game of a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field.