Chicago White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino has become known for his glove on the South Side, but he got rid of something equally as distinctive on Friday.

His mustache.

Yes White Sox fans, Saladino’s mustache is no more, according to reporters at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox confirmed the news on their Twitter feed on Friday afternoon:

Unsurprisingly, the internet handled it about as well as it handles most things:

Saladino will be hoping that the demise of his mustache will coincide with a resurrection of his game. He is batting just .197 this year with no home runs and nine RBI in 237 plate appearances.