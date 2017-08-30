White Sox, Cubs Announce Arizona Fall League Rosters

The Chicago White Sox have made trades to turn their farm system into one of the best in Major League Baseball. Here are their top prospects that you may be hearing about very soon.

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs will send some of their brightest prospects to the southwest this autumn as part of the annual Arizona Fall League.

The league, which started in the early 1990’s as a showcase for the top prospects in baseball, will get started in October and will run for approximately six weeks through mid-November.

For the White Sox, they’ll be sending a few strong pieces from their farm system. Outfielder Tito Polo, acquired from the New York Yankees in the deal that sent Todd Frazier and David Robertson to the Bronx, will join the Glendale Desert Dogs along with six of his fellow White Sox prospects.

Pitcher Dylan Covey will also go after posting an 8.60 ERA and an 0-4 record in 11 appearances with the big-league club.

Slugging catcher Seby Zavala will also be on the Desert Dogs roster. In 102 games at Class-A, Zavala smacked 21 home runs and drove in 71 RBI this season. He also collected 20 doubles and posted a .356 on-base percentage in 413 plate appearances.

Left-handed pitcher Jace Fry, infielder Danny Mendick, right-handed pitcher Connor Walsh, and right-handed pitcher Matt Foster will also represent the White Sox in the AFL.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will send a few choice prospects to Arizona as well. Pitcher Jake Stinnett will go, as he posted a 1.37 ERA in 12 minor league outings this year. He’ll be joined by pitcher Pedro Araujo, who had a 1.90 ERA in 42 relief appearances.

Infiedler Jason Vosler was one of the best sluggers in the Cubs’ system, smacking 21 home runs and driving in 81 RBI for Tennessee in Double-A action. He also scored 70 runs and collected 18 doubles for the Smokies. He’ll also be heading to Mesa to play for the Solar Sox at Sloan Park.

Infielder David Bote, outfielder Chancer Burks, pitcher Oscar De La Cruz, pitcher Alec Mills, and catcher Ian Rice will play for the Solar Sox as well, giving the Cubs eight players on Mesa’s roster.

AFL play kicks off on Oct. 10, with the first meeting between Glendale and Mesa scheduled for Oct. 14 at Camelback Ranch.