DETROIT, MI - JUNE 3: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox makes the throw to first base during the fifth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on June 3, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jordan Zimmermann tossed six solid innings and the Detroit Tigers used four home runs to power past the Chicago White Sox 10-1 on Saturday.

Nicholas Castellanos and Alex Presley hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, and Alex Avila and Justin Upton also homered for the Tigers, who have outscored Chicago 25-6 in the first two games of the weekend series.

Zimmermann (5-4) won for the second time in six starts, allowing one run and seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Detroit has won four of five.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-6) lost his fifth straight road start, giving up six runs and 10 hits in six innings, including three of Detroit's homers.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was ejected in the bottom of the first inning after he wasn't allowed to challenge a play at first base. Moments later, J.D. Martinez hit a line drive up the middle that appeared to be a two-run single, but White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made a lunging catch.

Castellanos and Presley put the Tigers ahead 2-0 with their homers in the second, and Detroit took control of the game with four runs in the fourth. RBI singles by Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine made it 4-0, and Avila followed with a two-run homer.

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Zimmermann got Melky Cabrera to pop out and end the inning. Todd Frazier's double made it 6-1 in the sixth.

Upton's homer in the four-run eighth was Detroit's fourth of the game and seventh of the series. Detroit has 19 extra-base hits in the last two days.