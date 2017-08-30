 Where to Donate to Harvey Relief Efforts in Chicago Area - NBC Chicago
Where to Donate to Harvey Relief Efforts in Chicago Area

2 hours ago

In the wake of heartbreaking damage and devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Chicago-area businesses, restaurants, churches and animal shelters are providing local opportunities to help. From non-perishable food and diapers to gently used shoes and clothing, donations are being accepted. See opportunities below.

As the devastation from Hurricane Harvey continues to mount,  local businesses and organizations are mobilizing. Including New Faith Baptist Church in Mateson. Ash-har Quraishi reports.

