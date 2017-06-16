Where Is Gov. Rauner?

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Gov. Bruce Rauner's anger is influencing his judgment when it comes to negotiating a state budget. Tuesday, those impacted by the budget impasse are asking the governor and the legislative leaders to find a solution. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

State Budget Impasse Drags On as Those Impacted Ask For Change

There has been no public sighting of Gov. Bruce Rauner this week, but his staff says he “was in Illinois this week.”

However, NBC 5 has learned that Rauner is away for the weekend. His spokesman says “he is out of state celebrating a family graduation and Father’s Day weekend ahead of the special session next week.”

No word on exactly where those events are being held. His spokesman cited security as the reason for not disclosing the governor’s location.

Before he returns to Springfield, the governor is hosting a June 19 fundraiser with Republican members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in Rosemont.

Those concerned about changes to the Affordable Care Act plan to protest outside that event. Tickets for that event start at $100 and go as high as $10-thousand a person.



