A suburban restaurant has proven Chicago isn't the only place with top dining experiences.

Wheaton restaurant Adelle’s has been named by OpenTable as one of the “100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America” for 2017. Adelle's al fresco dining experience features an outdoor dining patio as well as weekly live music.

This year’s top 100 list was selected based on more than 10 million OpenTable reviews of over 25,000 restaurants known for their outdoor dining and nature views.

“The popularity of these restaurants speaks to diners’ desire for their culinary adventures to also include picturesque views, garden patios, urban vistas and overall just a bit of nature and open-air,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer, said in a statement.

Adelle’s, located at 535 W. Liberty Drive, serves "American bistro fare" and prides itself in being a gathering spot for locals.

Though it was the only spot in Illinois, several states boasted multiple winners. California had the most, with 29 mentions, followed by Florida and Arizona with 28 and 22 respectively.