What would you ask during a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama?

When Carol Marin posed this question to her social media followers, the answers came in droves.

From inquiries about his legacy and biggest regrets, to multiple requests to ask about a commutation of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence and even a request to take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, you had a lot to say.

Here were some of our favorites.

Is he going to fill the empty seat on the Supreme Court before he leaves office?

Why did it take eight years for him to sit down with you for an interview?

What are his regrets?

Will he be returning to Chicago?

Why is there nothing being done to nullify this past election when they know it was influenced and affected by a foreign entity Russia ? Isn't that part of the electoral college's mandate ?

Does he feel that the Republican congress blocked him because of race?

I would love, from his POV, a reflection on his mother-in-law - Michelle's mother, and Sasha's and Malia's grand. I have to imagine that Marion Robinson was a vitally important part of the Obama family and their years in the White House.

Please just convey my appreciation and respect to him for his service too the country. He will truly be missed

Please tell him thank you. Do you need someone to carry your stuff????

How has he maintained his sanity and civility amidst eight years of disrespect and innuendo? Please just extend my admiration and appreciation.

Is he going to commute Blagos sentence?

Beg him and Michelle to come back to Illinois and run for governor/mayor.

My question isn't original. But I think Obama does owe us an explanation for why he has not appointed Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during this Congressional recess. He has the authority to do it. So what's holding him back?

What will his emphasis be as a private citizen?

Please ask about the Standing Rock situation, and existing, and future pipelines...thank you!!!

Will he commute Blago's sentence?

Is he/why didn't he pardon rod blagojevich

I'd like to know what he considers his highest & lowest moments. #2 is where his inner strength comes from. His poise is to be admired.

What would he say to his daughters about Donald Trump and taking over their Dad's job?

Is he starting a foundation and where to send a resume?

Does he want to be the Secretary General of the UN ??

If this comment gets 100 likes, will he and Joe Biden have a sleepover with bunk beds and matching pajamas? If they will, I would be happy to tie it to a gofundme fundraiser, and if the target amount was reached, donate it to a Chicago charity. It doesn't even have to happen before they leave office! WHADUHYASAY?!?

when does he get back to Chicago?

If he was still a community organizer, what actions would he recommend for people today?

Why did he fail to.address the violence here with more than just a mere remark during the State of the Union? Why did he spend more time of putting together a "beer summit" than addressing the constant violence in Chicago?

Please ask him when he will commute sentence for Rod Blagojevich. Please!

Why did he lift the traveling embargo to Cuba when they have one of the worst human rights records? What did Cuba agree to in return for him lifting the traveling embargo? Thank you!

Does he ever reflect on the financial crisis that he walked in on when he took office after 8 years of republican party control and why wasn't it made a bigger topic during the election? He got nearly zero credit for righting the country.

Ask him if he wouldn't rather move to Hawaii then stick around Washington until his daughter graduates?

Very interested in his thoughts on appointing/not appointing Supreme Court justice during the recess.

What was your biggest surprise when you moved into the White House?

Ask him about the Biden/Obama memes.

I would like to know why he was not more visible on the campaign trail or on TV as an advocate for Hillary Clinton. Also will his first stop out of office be Manny's for The Obama Special? For you: Do you still go to Fernando's?

Ask him with his all of his pardons why didn't he pardon or reduce the sentence for Blagojevich.

will he be going to disney world after doing such a hard job of being president?

Was it worth the gray hair?

What would you have done differently if you were the one running against Trump?

I would like to know what he liked the most about being predident. And if he could pick one thing he did and make it a "do over"' what would it be. By the way- so proud of you getting to do a one on one. Please let those of us outside of Chicago know how it goes.

"Will you come and plunge for Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children's Charities this year? #polarplunge

How can we most effectively protect his legacy?

Mr. President, if it was up to you, what do you want your legacy to be?

