Miguel Martinez pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

A west suburban man agreed to a 13-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea Thursday for sexually assaulting two children between 2015 and 2016.

On June 2, 2016, Miguel A. Martinez, 56, sexually assaulted a child he knew, who was younger than 12 years old, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Between May 1, 2015, and June 2, 2016, Martinez held a second victim, also 12 years old or younger, on a sofa and sexually abused her, prosecutors said. When interviewed by police Martinez admitted to the abuse.

Martinez, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, both felonies, the state’s attorney’s office said. He must also register for life as a sexual offender and serve at least 85 percent of his 13-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He received credit for 377 days served in the Kane County Jail.