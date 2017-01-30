Some homes were evacuated in Wauconda Monday night, police say, after a person “poured some type of accelerant” through the residence he barricaded himself in. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Police Believe Barricade Suspect Has Poured 'Accelerant' Throughout Suburban Home

Some homes were evacuated in Wauconda Monday night, police say, after a person “poured some type of accelerant” through the residence he barricaded himself in.

Immediate neighbors were evacuated as a heavy police presence was established on the 600 block of East Bonner Road.

Police said the person, who they identified as male but did not give an age for, had “unknown injuries to himself.” Police also believe the person had poured something flammable throughout the home.

Police determined the man was alone in the home and “implied threatening activity.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.