NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 8 a.m. April 2 right here.

Not able to make it to Chicago to watch Shamrock Shufflers hit the streets in person?

We've got you covered.

Not able to make it to Chicago to watch Shamrock Shuffle runners hit the streets in person?

We've got you covered.

Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete live coverage of the race, including starting and finish line coverage, on the NBC Chicago app. You can also watch NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winners.

We will offer a live stream with complete coverage beginning at 9 a.m. online and on-air. The coverage will continue until 1 p.m.

Beginning at Chicago's Grant Park, we will take you along the 4.97-mile race route with the runners and the fans.

The first wave of runners step off at 8:30 a.m.

The NBC Chicago app will offer a live stream of the event from 8-11 a.m.