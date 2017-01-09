NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the speech beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday right here.

Not able to get tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday?

We've got you covered.

Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete coverage of the speech live on NBC 5 or on the NBC Chicago app.

We will offer a live stream beginning at 8 p.m. online and on-air. The coverage will continue until the speech ends.

The U.S. president's farewell address, Obama noted, is a tradition that dates back to 1796, when George Washington said goodbye to Americans before transferring power to his successor, John Adams.

Obama, in a written statement released last week, explained that the American people have helped him lead during his presidency, a theme he plans to highlight in his speech.

"I'm thinking about [my remarks] as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thought on where we all go from here," he wrote.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for the 8 p.m. speech at McCormick Place. Thousands of people lined up first thing Saturday morning to get tickets to the event- so many that officials said tickets were no longer available before distribution even began.