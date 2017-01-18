How to Watch Donald Trump's Inauguration Live on TV and Online Friday | NBC Chicago
Obama's Final News Conference as President
How to Watch Donald Trump's Inauguration Live on TV and Online Friday

    NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete inauguration coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Friday right here.

    Not able to make it to the nation's capital to watch the historic Inauguration Day Friday in person? 

    We've got you covered. 

    Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete coverage of the inauguration live on NBC 5 or on the NBC Chicago app. 

    Scores of US Lawmakers to Boycott Trump Inauguration

    We will offer a live stream of the day's monumental events beginning at 10 a.m. online and on-air. The coverage will continue throughout the afternoon.

    The inaugural swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT, when opening remarks begin. During the ceremony, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn into office at the U.S. Capitol. 

    After that, a parade, slated to begin around 2 p.m. CT, will follow the president and vice president from the Capitol to the White House.

    Three inaugural balls will take place on Inauguration Day, and Donald Trump is expected to attend all three. Viewers across the country will be able to watch the president's remarks and first dance with the first lady. 

    For a complete schedule of events, click here

    Published 17 minutes ago

