President Donald Trump is poised to give an historic address, announcing who he has picked to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court Tuesday night.

The president's announcement is one of the most consequential moves of his young administration and will be a decision with ramifications that could long outlast his time in office.

Trump is said to have made his selection from a group of three finalists, all federal appeals court judges appointed by former President George W. Bush: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

Each appeared on Trump's list of 21 possible choices that he made public during the campaign, and each has met with Trump to discuss the vacancy that arose when Antonin Scalia died nearly a year ago.