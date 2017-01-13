How to Watch the Chicago Cubs' Visit to the White House Live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with coverage of the visit beginning at 12:05 p.m. Monday right here.

"The visit will continue the tradition begun by President Obama for honoring sports teams for their efforts to give back to their communities," a statement from the White House said.

The move is slightly unusual. The reigning World Series champions normally make the traditional White House visit during the following MLB season.

The Cubs, who ended a 108-year title drought in Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, were hoping to get to Washington, D.C., before Obama left office. Though the president is a White Sox fan, he calls Chicago home and rooted for the North Siders since his team didn't make the playoffs.