NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 8 right here.

Not able to make it to Chicago to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line in person?

We've got you covered.

Not able to make it to Chicago to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line in person?

We've got you covered.



Whether you're at work, on the go or at home you can watch complete live coverage of the race on NBC 5 or on the NBC Chicago app.

We will offer a live stream with complete coverage beginning at 7 a.m. online and on-air. The coverage will continue until 11 a.m. on TV and a live finish line camera will stream until 2:30 p.m. on the NBC Chicago app and website.

Telemundo Chicago will offer Spanish coverage of the race on-air and online from 7-11 a.m. with a finish line camera streaming on the Telemundo Chicago app and website until 3 p.m.

COZI-TV will also the full race coverage and finish line camera from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complete marathon footage will re-air on the channel from 7-11 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the 40th anniversary race, steps off Oct. 8 in the city's Grant Park. This year's event is expected to be one of the largest finisher fields in Chicago Marathon history.