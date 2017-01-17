Chase Bank automated teller machines will be replaced by Citibank ATMs at Chicago-area Walgreens stores, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

An agreement was announced Tuesday between Walgreens and Cardtronics, an ATM service provider, to brand more than 1,000 ATMs in multiple markets—including local Walgreens locations.

"ATM service is an important convenience for our customers," said Moe Alkemade, group vice president and general merchandise manager for Walgreens, in a news release. "We are pleased these agreements mean that millions of payment card users will have surcharge-free access to ATMs in our stores. It's another customer-focused service we're happy to provide."

Cardtronics said the rebranding of ATMs from Chase to Citibank will begin “immediately” and aims to finish the transition by spring 2017.

Additionally, through the bank's agreement with Cardtronics, the Tribune reports, ATMs in CVS and Target stores throughout the country will be free to Citi customers, though not Citi-branded, Cardtronics said.