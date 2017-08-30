Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis slammed the door on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night with his 27th save of the season, and he made some history in the process.

The save was the 27th in a row for Davis, who was acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Royals before the season.

According to the Cubs, Davis broke a club record in the process, as he eclipsed Ryan Dempster for the most consecutive saves by a Cubs closer.

Davis has a 3-1 record with a 2.17 ERA in 47 appearances in his first season with the Cubs. He was the team’s lone All-Star earlier this summer, and he has been one of the most consistent relievers in all of baseball.

After the game, Davis didn’t talk to reporters, but Jake Arrieta did, and he was very complimentary of his teammate.

“He’s rock solid,” Arrieta said. “He’s a very unique closer in that he’s got four pitches he can pretty much utilize at any time.”

Davis will be a free agent at the end of the season, and will likely be one of the top players available on the market.