So far over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, violence in Chicago is down from last year, and Chicago Police are crediting stepped up patrols and more visibility for the downturn in shootings. NBC 5’s Chris Hush reports.

A 15-year old boy was killed and at least 25 others have been wounded in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

The boy was shot in the back on the 1600 block of South St. Louis on Sunday evening. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 16-year old girl was also with him when the pair were shot while standing on a gang way. A grey sedan drove by and shots were fired from the vehicle, according to police. An investigation into the crime is ongoing, and no one is in custody as of Monday morning.

The shootings came as Chicago Police deployed more than 1300 additional officers to help curb the violence that has impacted the city over Memorial Day weekends in the past.

The efforts have largely been touted as successful by the department, as shootings are down from a year ago when six people were killed and over 60 were wounded over the four-day weekend.

The first shooting of the weekend occurred on Friday night when an 18-year old was shot in the left hand in the 1800 block of West 87th St.

On Sunday morning a 29-year old suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was hit while standing on a sidewalk in a drive-by shooting. A grey sedan approached the man and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking him in the thigh and abdomen.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition according to police.

Shootings across the city included the following:

FRIDAY

The first shooting of the weekend occurred on Friday night in the 1800 block of W. 87th St, when an 18-year old man was shot in the left hand and walked to LCOM, where he was listed in stable condition.

SATURDAY

A 32-year old man was shot in the forearm around 2:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 79 th . The victim was sitting in a vehicle and was hit when another vehicle drove up and fired shots into the car. The victim is a documented gang member, according to police.

. The victim was sitting in a vehicle and was hit when another vehicle drove up and fired shots into the car. The victim is a documented gang member, according to police. Two people were shot in the 2000 block of S. Marshell at approximately 2:28 a.m. A 26-year old man was shot in the shoulder and an 18-year old male suffered a graze wound on his shoulder. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

A 21-year old man was shot in the left arm in the 7700 block of S. Cottage Grove around 5:45 p.m. He was walking westbound on cottage when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm. He brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, and he was listed in stable condition.

A 23-year old man was shot in the left leg and a 24-year old man was shot in the right wrist and bicep in the 1100 block of North Lockwood around 7 p.m. Both victims were in the front of a building and ran to the back when they heard gunshots, where they realized they’d been shot.

A 19-year old man was walking on a street in the 1300 block of South Millard when he heard shots and felt pain in his right hip. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was listed in stable condition.

SUNDAY

A 29-year old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of South State St. around 12:30 a.m. He was standing on a sidewalk when a grey-colored sedan fired shots, striking him at least three times in the thigh, abdomen, and buttocks. The victim was listed in critical condition at Stroger.

A 22-year old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 4200 block of West Addison when he was shot in the lower abdomen. He’s listed in stable condition at IL Masonic.

At approximately 1 a.m., a 27-year old man was shot in the 6600 block of South Capmbell. He was struck in the back when several males allegedly fired shots at him from a gangway.

A 25-year old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and left arm around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Throop. A male approached her on foot and fired shots at her while she was walking through a park.

Two men, a 27-year old and a 28-year old, were driving southbound on King Dr. when they were shot in the 400 block of East 62 nd Street. One victim was shot in the calf, and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were listed in stable condition at University of Chicago.

Street. One victim was shot in the calf, and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were listed in stable condition at University of Chicago. A 29-year old man was shot during a robbery around 4 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove. The victim was approached by a male, who demanded money before firing a weapon. The victim is listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound in his lower back.

In the 6800 block of South Crandon, a 34-year old man was shot in the back. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year old man was shot in both legs and feet when a grey sedan fired shots at him as it drove past. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

In the 700 block of East 67 th , a 24-year old man was shot in the leg when a passing vehicle fired shots at him. He was listed in good condition at Northwestern University Hospital.

, a 24-year old man was shot in the leg when a passing vehicle fired shots at him. He was listed in good condition at Northwestern University Hospital. The first fatality of Memorial Day weekend occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. when a 15-year old boy was shot and killed in the 1600 block of South St. Louis. He was shot in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. A 16-year old girl also suffered a graze wound in the shooting, which occurred when a grey sedan drove by and fired shots at the victims.

A 28-year old man was shot in the right forearm in the 11700 block of South Wallace at approximately 8 p.m. He was on foot when he heard shots, and he was transported in fair condition to Christ Hospital. The victim is a documented gang member, according to police.

A 21-year old man was walking through an alley in the 5800 block of South King Drive when he heard shots. He suffered a gunshot wound in his right thigh and was listed in stable condition at University of Chicago.

In the 200 block of West Garfield, a 23-year old man was in a vehicle driving eastbound when he heard shots and felt pain in his upper chest. He was taken to Provident and was transferred to Stroger in stable condition.

MONDAY