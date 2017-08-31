The Cook County Sheriff's Office released this video of an inmate repeatedly charging deputies in jail. Three officers were treated for “non-life threatening injuries." The inmate was charged with aggravated battery and two counts of felony resisting. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three Cook County correctional deputies were treated for nonlife threatening injuries last week after an inmate repeatedly charged and tackled officers in the jail, causing more than a dozen other deputies to respond to the fight.

A video of the incident released by the Cook County Sheriffs Office Thursday shows the inmate, identified as Austin Allen, 31, being led from a room by three deputies.

In the doorway, Allen appears to run at two of the deputies who try to hold him back. The scuffle spills into the hallway, where additional officers run over.

Allen was in jail on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor, and his bond had been set at $5,000.

At one point the video shows Allen grabbing a deputy's leg and pulling him down. With the deputy on the ground, another deputy tries to handcuff Allen, but the video shows the inmate resisting and tackling the officer on the ground.

Six deputies surround Allen at one point, and one of them shoots pepper spray, breaking up the fight. Allen paces the hallway before running at the officers again, grabbing ahold of a deputy's shirt and trying to bring him to the ground.

Deputies are seen repeatedly punching Allen while they try to free the officer in Allen's grasp. Nineteen deputies are seen in the recording, and seven tried to rec the deputy.

Allen was brought to the ground, subdued and handcuffed.

He was charged after the incident with aggravated battery and two counts of felony resisting.

It's not clear why Allen allegedly assaulted the officers.

A Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.