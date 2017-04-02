Richard Panik got an assist the hard way on Sunday vs. the Boston Bruins.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Richard Panik has had plenty of success in getting on the scoresheet, but on Sunday he notched what was undoubtedly the most painful point of his career.

In the Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, Panik was felled by a hit in the second period of the game. The winger ended up sliding into the net, but that was the least of his problems as Artemi Panarin picked up the puck in the slot.

Here’s what happened next:

Panik not only had to deal with the initial hit on the play, but he also had to deal with Panarin's initial rebound shot ricocheting off of him before the Russian winger put the second rebound back into the net to put the goal on the board.

The goal was reviewed by officials, and it was ultimately ruled that Panik did not interfere with Boston goaltender Anton Khudobin on the play. The official scorer gave Panik a primary assist on the play as the Blackhawks trimmed Boston’s lead to 2-1.

The assist was Panik’s 21st of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Blackhawks fell 3-2 to the Bruins to spoil their home finale at the United Center.