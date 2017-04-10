Kyle Schwarber is clearly ready to defend the Cubs' World Series title, and a new video released Monday shows his preparations for the coming year, and what the team's "W" flag means to him.

The Chicago Cubs have already begun the defense of their World Series title, but with the team coming home to raise their championship banner on Monday, a new video is out to get fans pumped up for the journey ahead.

The video, released by Gatorade, features Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber as he and his Cubs teammates prepare for the season ahead. With the tagline “Win From Within,” the video is also an homage to the “W” flag that flutters next to the Wrigley Field scoreboard every time the Cubs win a game, and that “W” is prevalent throughout the video.

Here is that video:

“You don’t break a 108-year curse just to start a new one,” the disembodied voice of the narrator intones as the video shows clips of the Cubs winning the championship, of the parade that followed, and of the team on the training fields in Mesa, Arizona as they prepared for the 2017 campaign.

Schwarber is naturally shown doing Schwarber things, pounding baseballs and hitting the gym hard. With two home runs already this season and four extra base-hits total, all of that offseason work has clearly paid off for the slugger, and he’ll hope to continue driving the team forward as they play the Dodgers in the Wrigley opener Monday night.