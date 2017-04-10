David Ross, right, and Anthony Rizzo share a tight bond even after last season's World Series championship, and the duo are back at it again in a new dance video.

The Chicago Cubs will have plenty on their minds as they welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Wrigley Field for Opening Night, but one of their former players will be dealing with a whole different kind of pressure on national television.

That player is former Cubs catcher David Ross, who is competing on the current season of “Dancing With the Stars.” With his dance set to clash with the Cubs’ opener on TV, Ross made sure to make a plea to fans to watch his dance and vote for him to remain on the show:

In order to give fans some incentive to tune in, Ross gave them a sneak preview of his dance, and he even brought along one of this famous former teammates as Anthony Rizzo busted a move along with the former Cub:

For Cubs fans wanting to watch the dance inside of the Friendly Confines, they may be out of luck, as the team jokingly insinuated that the dance may be too “risqué” for their fans in the ballpark:

The Cubs home opener begins at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN, and “Dancing With the Stars” will run concurrently with the game on ABC.