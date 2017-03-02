With the World Baseball Classic approaching, former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster is preparing to represent Team Canada, and this week he got some help in his preparations from an incredibly unlikely source.

That source is Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, who traded in the boardroom for the batter’s box at the Cubs’ complex in Arizona.

Epstein donned a helmet and batting gloves and took some cuts against Dempster, who is coming out of retirement to join the Canadian squad beginning next week.

To his credit, Epstein actually took some good cuts against Dempster, and Cubs players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were impressed by his skills in the batting cage.

According to reporters on the scene, Epstein made some solid contact in his first few at-bats, but once Dempster began using his split finger fastball, things quickly deteriorated as the decorated executive struck out swinging to end his session.

Dempster is going to have to face actual competition in the World Baseball Classic next week, which kicks off with games in four different cities, including Miami, FL and Jalisco, Mexico.

The Cubs will take part in one of the warm-up games for the tournament as they welcome Team Italy to Sloan Park next week for an exhibition tilt.