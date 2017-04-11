Jake Arrieta, left, and his Cubs teammates got a special treat Monday when they were able to cheer on David Ross' performance on Dancing With the Stars during the Cubs' rain delay at Wrigley Field.

Rain may have delayed the start of the Chicago Cubs’ banner ceremony on Monday, but fans and players alike were treated to a special appearance by one of the faces of the 2016 title.

That face belongs to Grandpa Rossy himself, as David Ross made an appearance on the video board during the rain delay. The former catcher wasn’t at Wrigley Field on Monday, as he was competing in “Dancing With the Stars,” and since there wasn’t anything for fans to do but wait, the Cubs decided that it would be fun to put his performance up on the boards at the ballpark.

Here is how his teammates reacted to his score after the dance:

Ross, who retired after the 2016 season, hit a home run during Game 7 of the World Series, but he was obviously unable to be at the ballpark for the moving pregame ceremony. He will reportedly be at the team’s ring ceremony on Wednesday night, which will take place before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before his performance, Ross had asked the Cubs if they would be willing to broadcast his dance on the video board, and the Cubs seemed to squelch the idea:

It’s a good thing that they changed their minds, as fans and players alike went bonkers when Ross’ performance was shown.

Perhaps buoyed by Ross’ moves, the Cubs dazzled fans with a 3-2 victory to finish off the celebration on a high note.