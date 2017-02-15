Video: Cubs Say Goodbye to Travis Wood With Touching Tribute

Travis Wood #37 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the mound after being relieved against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on April 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Over the course of the last five seasons, only a handful of players have ridden with the Chicago Cubs through the highs and lows the team has seen under the leadership of Theo Epstein, and on Wednesday the organization sent a heartfelt goodbye to one of the players that had.

That player was pitcher Travis Wood, who signed a two-year contract with the Kansas City Royals this week. The hurler officially signed the deal Wednesday, and the Cubs’ Twitter account sent out a heartwarming video about his time with the organization.

Whether it was slugging a grand slam against the White Sox, making an insane catch up against the ivy in left field, or singing “Go Cubs Go” while shirtless during the team’s championship rally in Grant Park, Wood’s unique style is one that fans of the team will surely miss, and the admiration goes both ways apparently.

Wood’s wife Brittany posted a photo of the camo-sporting reliever walking off the field at Wrigley after the team’s World Series celebration in November.

Wood was traded to the Cubs by the Cincinnati Reds before the 2012 season. During his five seasons in Chicago, Wood made the All-Star Game, rode through some of the worst seasons in franchise history, and was a big part of the bullpen as the Cubs made their surge to the NLCS in 2015 and to a World Series title in 2016.

Along the way, he posted a 3.94 ERA with 574 strikeouts in 691 innings of work, proving to be a versatile weapon both in the rotation and in the bullpen.