Bizarre Delay at Cubs Game Gives New Meaning to 'Rubber Match' | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Chicago Baseball

Chicago Baseball

Bizarre Delay at Cubs Game Gives New Meaning to 'Rubber Match'

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Jason Heyward, pictured here either reacting to his first inning triple or yelling out puns related to a game-delaying incident in the second inning of Sunday's tilt between the Brewers and Cubs.

    In baseball, the third game of a series after teams split the first two is often called a “rubber match,” but in Sunday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, that term took on a whole new meaning.

    In the bottom of the second inning, the game was delayed briefly when an inflated object (we’ll let the reader decide whether it’s a condom or a balloon) floated onto the field.

    Undaunted, umpire Jeff Nelson decided that he had seen enough, and he put an end to the whole affair:

    Even with the distraction, the Cubs didn’t show any ill effects, scoring five runs in the first two innings of the game to get their offense off and running as they deflated the Brewers’ hopes of winning the game.  

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices