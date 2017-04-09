Jason Heyward, pictured here either reacting to his first inning triple or yelling out puns related to a game-delaying incident in the second inning of Sunday's tilt between the Brewers and Cubs.

In baseball, the third game of a series after teams split the first two is often called a “rubber match,” but in Sunday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, that term took on a whole new meaning.

In the bottom of the second inning, the game was delayed briefly when an inflated object (we’ll let the reader decide whether it’s a condom or a balloon) floated onto the field.

Undaunted, umpire Jeff Nelson decided that he had seen enough, and he put an end to the whole affair:

Even with the distraction, the Cubs didn’t show any ill effects, scoring five runs in the first two innings of the game to get their offense off and running as they deflated the Brewers’ hopes of winning the game.