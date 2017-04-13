Albert Almora has already made some great catches in his career, and he added another one to his personal highlight reel Thursday.

Almora, who got the start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of the series at Wrigley Field, had to deal with the sun and the wind on a fly ball off the bat of Corey Seager in the first inning, and he made it look easy as he made a leaping catch against the wall.

Here is the video:

Almora, viewed as one of the best defenders in the organization, has been splitting time in center field with Jon Jay, with Joe Maddon mostly limiting Almora to late-inning defensive substitutions and starts against left-handed pitchers.

If the center fielder begins to have that kind of success in the field on a regular basis however, the Cubs' skipper may have no choice but to give him more starts in his first full season in the majors.