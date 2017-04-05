The Chicago Cubs got their first win of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1, but things could have turned out a lot differently if it hadn’t been for center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

Making his first start of the season, Almora was in center field in the seventh inning when Matt Adams stepped up to the plate for the Cardinals. On a pitch from Cubs reliever Koji Uehara, Adams smashed a drive to deep center field, forcing Almora to retreat toward the wall.

Needless to say, Adams’ celebratory trot around the bases was about to get a rude interruption:

Going up to the top of the eight-foot wall, Almora reached his glove over the barrier and hauled back the baseball, recording the out and keeping the Cubs ahead on the scoreboard.

Almora’s catch helped the Cubs hang on for the victory, as Jake Arrieta recorded the victory and Wade Davis recorded his first save as a member of the Cubs.