The NHL is expanding next season as it adds a new team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights. To fill out their roster, the league is holding an expansion draft that entitles the Golden Knights to select one player from each of the 30 current NHL teams. Find out how this could impact the Blackhawks.

The Vegas Golden Knights will put together their team on Wednesday in the NHL's Expansion Draft, and they're asking for help from fans as they assemble their roster.

On Sunday morning, the full list of available players was released by the NHL, and several notable members of the Chicago Blackhawks were on it.

Names like Marcus Kruger and Trevor van Riemsdyk will be available to the Golden Knights, who will get to choose one player from each of the 30 NHL teams to assemble their first roster.

During the process, the Golden Knights' social media team is asking fans for their input, and they are asking for help in choosing which Blackhawks player will suit up in Sin City next season:

Reports have been swirling that the Blackhawks already have a deal in place to ensure that the Golden Knights take Kruger in the draft, but the official announcement will not be made until after the draft on Wednesday.