University of Illinois to Hold Open Football Tryouts

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: Sam Mays #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts to catch the ball as Matt Morrissey #10 of the Michigan State Spartans breaks up the play at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

If you've ever dreamed of suiting up for the University of Illinois football team, head coach Lovie Smith is giving you your chance.

According to a post on the university's website, the school will be hosting open tryouts for their football team, and Smith tweeted about it on Thursday:

Obviously, there are a few catches and hoops that you'll have to jump through before you fasten your chinstrap. People trying out for the team have to be students at the University of Illinois, and they must have passed a physical within the last six months.

Students can get physicals at the McKinley Health Center on campus if need be, according to the announcement.

It students have proper documentation at an informational meeting on Aug. 29, then they will be eligible for a tryout on Sept. 5.